Athletes to return from Tokyo today, security beefed up at IGI airport

Delhi Police have tightened the security at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport hours before Indian athletes are to return from Tokyo.
A team comprising senior police officials under the Airport Police station took around for checking of Terminal-2 and Terminal-3 where a flight carrying Indian athletes will land anytime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the Airport Authority.
Sensing the enthusiasm of the people after the stellar performance by both men and women's hockey teams and then, especially Neeraj Chopra, who made a history by winning the Gold medal for javelin, heavy security has been deployed at the exit gate at Terminal-3.
Along with the Delhi Police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and dog squad teams also took a round of the area to ensure the security of the athletes.
A senior police official told IANS, "Though general people are not allowed to gather here, but in enthusiasm a crowd may gather. Therefore, an elaborate arrangements has been made to avoid any untoward incident."
Apart from ensuring the safety of the Indian athletes, Delhi Police is also preparing to ensure Covid norms are followed.
"It is expected that a large number of people will gather to welcome Indian athletes. Though entry for the general public is completely prohibited, there is a possibility of a large gathering as people want to have a glimpse of athletes who made the country proud in the Tokyo Olympics," said Krishna Kumar, SHO of Terminal-3, IGI.
The Exit gate would be barricaded and no one would be allowed to reach close to athletes. "They will exit from the airport and will board buses parked close to the exit gate," said another police official who was part of the patrolling team.
Later in the evening, all the medal winners for the country will be felicitated at an event at Hotel Ashoka.
As per the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with players through a video conferencing during the event.
India won a total of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, including one Gold, two Silver and four Bronze medals.
