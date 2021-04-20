Delhi Metro shuts gates at some stations as city locks down over Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Pride Station: North India gets 1st Metro station dedicated to transgenders
Noida Police attaches 56 illegally constructions worth Rs 22 cr in Shahberi
Protest at DND flyway prompts security beef up at Delhi-Noida border
Noida Metro gets highest single-day ridership post Covid-19 lockdown
Number of people allowed at gatherings restricted to 100 in Noida
-
To ensure social distancing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday temporarily closed entry points of several metro stations.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a six-day lockdown in Delhi to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.
"Entry for the following stations have been temporarily closed to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures: Jhandewalan, R K Ashram Marg, Karkardooma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Supreme Court, Anand Vihar, ISBT, Vaishali," the DMRC said in a series tweet.
However, exit for all the temporarily closed stations is allowed, it informed the commuters.
Other temporarily closed stations are: Shadipur, Dwarka mor, Tagore Garden, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Rajendra Place, Moti Nagar, Bahadurgarh City, Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Shyam Park, Raj Bagh and Mohan Nagar.
Also, according to the DMRC, restricted entry is allowed for stations such as Rajiv Chowk, MG Road, New Delhi and Chandni Chowk as part of the crowd control measures.
Metro trains are running on a reduced frequency during the six-day lockdown in Delhi over an exponential rise in coronavirus cases.
"Services during morning (8 AM to 10 AM) and evening (5 PM to 7 PM) peak hours across the network will be available with a headway (frequency) of 30 minutes," the DMRC said in a statement on Monday.
"For the rest of the hours of the day, services across the network will be available with a frequency of 60 minutes only," it added.
Metro services can be availed only by the exempted category of people on production of a valid identity proof.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU