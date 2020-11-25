AUS vs IND: Ishant, Rohit's absence in Tests no concern to us, says Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has said that the likely absence of and from the first two Test of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will have no bearing on the hosts' psyche and the frequent limited-overs match-ups between the two sides in recent times will eventually help them in facing the Indian challenge.

"Not our business, we have got our challenges. We will come together as a group for the first time on the morning of the game. It is up to India what they do and who they choose as we have zero control over things. One thing I have learnt through Covid-19 is that if you get caught up with things you can't control, you literally go crazy. They can pick whoever they want but we have our own challenges so who they pick (as replacements), we'll go ahead and face them," said Langer while responding to a question from IANS on whether the absence of Ishant and Rohit from the first two Tests will affect the Australians.

Both Rohit and Ishant are undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and there have been reports that the duo might miss the first half of the Test series as they will recover late and will have to undergo hard quarantine upon arrival in Australia which will make it impossible for them to play the first two matches to be played at the Adelaide Oval (December 17-21) and Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30).

Langer added that since both the sides have played each other frequently in limited-overs cricket in recent times, it has helped Australia batsmen have a measure of the Indian bowling. This is apart from the IPL experience, he says.

"We know that (Jasprit) Bumrah is world-class, with (Mohammed) Shami (that is a) really good opening combination. Our guys have seen fair bit of them through the IPL, through the last couple of summers, we've played 14 ODIs and it is seven-all. Our guys have seen a lot of each other. That is what I love about the contests. How teams are growing, we have played a bit against each other. We have great respect for their spinners, for Bumrah, Shami, their other bowlers, like (Navdeep) Saini. Our guys know they will be on their toes against the Indian bowling attack. They are working hard, they've seen a bit and they'll be ready for it," said Langer.

Before the Test series, Australia and India will compete in three ODIs and as many T20Is starting Friday. Thee matches will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six channels.

