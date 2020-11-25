IND vs AUS 2020-21: No room for abuse, plenty for banter, says Langer

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia 2020-21: Indian cricket team shift focus to fielding
IND vs AUS: Team India undergo Test match simulation during training
Aus vs Ind: Langer insists on playing Burns despite calls to play Pucovski
India vs Australia: NSW govt allows Kohli and co to train in quarantine
IND vs AUS: Josh Hazlewood wants D/N Test at Adelaide, says hold it later
-
Australia's head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday asserted that there would be no room for abuse when his team takes on India in an upcoming series but he expects plenty of banter between the two evenly-matched sides.
Langer, who had a reputation of being an aggressive player himself, said that in the last couple of years, the Aussies have had lots of conversations about behaviours both on and off the field.
Australia have copped quite a bit of criticism for its players' win-at-all-cost mindset in the past which even led to a thorough examination of the side's attitude and ethics.
"People say you get nervous coming to Australia, I'm not sure it's about the chatter. It's because they're coming up against very, very great players," Langer said in an online media interaction ahead of the series starting Friday with the first ODI.
"If you're facing Warney (Shane Warne), Glenn McGrath or bowling against Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist or Ricky Ponting I think that makes you more nervous than a few words that might be spoken," he recalled.
"...anyone who has watched the last couple of years we talk about our behaviours on and off the field and we talked about there's no room for abuse. There's plenty of room for banter and having that competitive instinct."
Langer said that given the great cricketers, who will be playing the series, the competitive energy would be intense enough on its own.
"The captain Tim Paine has a great sense of humour, we love what VK (Virat Kohli) was doing, there's a great sense of theatre to it. At the end of the day, I can promise you the pressure on the cricket field has nothing to do with the words spoken, it's the person you're up against.
"We're lucky in this series there'll be a lot of great cricketers and that's enough intensity let alone any words spoken," added the head coach.
Earlier David Warner had stated that he would rather ignore than engage if he is sledged by the Indians in the series, which comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor