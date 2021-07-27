Aussie swimmer McKeown breaks Olympic record to win women's 100m backstroke

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lydia Jacoby wins swimming gold for the US
Top swimming events for Olympic qualification cancelled
Indian swimming team leaves for Olympic qualifying event in Uzbekistan
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
Olympics 2021 qualification: Indian swimmers may compete in Europe in June
-
Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown claimed the women's 100m backstroke gold in an Olympic record time of 57.47 seconds at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Tuesday.
The result was 0.02 seconds behind her own world record, but enough for her to beat second-placed Kylie Masse of Canada, who finished in 57.72 seconds.
The bronze went to 19-year-old Regan Smith of the United States.
Tom Dean and Duncan Scott led a one-two finish for Britain in the men's 200m freestyle.
The 21-year-old Dean sprinted for the gold in one minute and 44.22 seconds, with Worlds bronze medallist Scott 0.04 seconds behind.
Brazilian Fernando Scheffer took the bronze in 1:44:66.
Russian (ROC) swimmers dominated the men's 100m backstroke as Evgeny Rylov and Kliment Kolesnikov claimed the gold and silver, edging defending champion Ryan Murphy to third.
Finishing sixth at Rio 2016, Rylov touched first this time in 51.98 seconds, setting a new European record. His compatriot Kolesnikov was 0.02 seconds behind, taking home the silver in his Olympic debut.
World record holder Murphy had to settle for a bronze, unable to catch up with the two Russians after the first 50m, clocking 52.19.
China's reigning world champion Xu Jiayu finished fifth in 52.51.
Lydia Jacoby of the United States won the women's 100m breaststroke in her Olympic debut. The 17-year-old beat South African Tatjana Schoenmaker to second in the final sprint, clocking one minute and 04.95 seconds for the gold.
Schoenmaker, leading for the majority of time, had to settle for silver in 1:05.22. Olympic and world champion Lily King took the bronze in 1:05.54.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor