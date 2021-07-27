Tokyo Olympics 2020: Lydia Jacoby wins swimming gold for the US

-
ALSO READ
Dressel, Ledecky lead powerful US swim team headed to Tokyo Olympics 2021
Top swimming events for Olympic qualification cancelled
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
-
Alaska has an Olympic swimming champion.
Seventeen-year-old high schooler Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women's 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King.
Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.
Now, she's heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.
South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.
The American men have lost a backstroke race at the Olympic pool for the first time 1992.
Russian athletes swept the top two spots in the 100-meter back, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00. The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19.
It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy's sweep of the 100- and 200-meter backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
But the streak finally ended at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor