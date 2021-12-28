Australia retain Ashes after thrashing England by an innings in 3rd Test

-
Pacer Scott Boland took six wickets in the second innings as Australia defeated England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Ashes Test here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
With this win, Australia regained the Ashes as the hosts have gained an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Resuming Day 3 of the MCG Test at 31/4, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and the side was unable to match Australia's lead and in the end, they suffered an innings defeat.
Ben Stokes (11) was the first one to depart on Day 3 as he was clean bowled by Mitchell Starc. After this, Scott Boland got in the act and he cleaned up the England lower-order.'In his debut, Boland went on to take six wickets in the second innings to hand Australia a memorable victory. England was bowled out for just 68 in the second innings.
Skipper Joe Root (28) was the final nail in the coffin and England went down without showing any fight in the second innings of the third Test.
Brief Scores: England 185 and 68 all out (Joe Root 28, Ben Stokes 11; Scott Boland 6-7); Australia 267.
