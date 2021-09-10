Like IPL, India needs a league for wrestling too, says Bajrang Punia

In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, India bagged 7 medals, including gold in Javelin, posting its best-ever tally in the marquee event.

From felicitations to praise, the celebrations are still on as the athletes set their eyes on their next goals.

We spoke to Bajrang Punia, one of the star athletes who converted his dream of winning an Olympic medal into reality by clinching a bronze in in the 65 kg category in his maiden Olympic appearance.

From training for the Olympics to planning for the Paris Olympics 2024, Punia talked about it all. Here are the excerpts:

How was your experience in your maiden Olympic appearance?

The experience was good as I returned with a medal. During the Covid outbreak, there were so many things not available for us. We have seen many games before, but the Tokyo Olympics happened with a new set of guidelines so I learnt how to go ahead no matter what the conditions are.

Tell us about your injury? How did you manage to handle it?

I suffered a ligament injury a month before the Olympics while I was training in Russia, so doctors advised me to come to India for treatment, but I declined and agreed to follow all the exercises and precautions. I used to start training at 6:00 am and finish it by 10 PM. So the entire day would go like that and it never came to my mind that I won't be able to win a medal due to injury.

The doctor even said if you take more risks then surgery is likely. So I said, first I have to appear for the Olympics and will see later about the surgery because that is my priority.

How did you prepare mentally?

I had a positive environment around me, the people around me were always positive and motivated to work hard. All the athletes faced trouble during Covid but we gradually learnt to deal with it. I set up all the gym equipment at home for training. There was a fear in (my) mind because of how things were due to Covid. My partner (Jeetender) and I stayed home so we used to train together so we benefited from that.

What are your plans for the Paris Olympics?

I will try my best and will also try to improve the medal's colour (to gold).

How did meeting the PM and others motivate you?

The prime minister invited us and talked about us in detail. If the PM of the country is taking so much interest so how can we not give our best. We won 7 medals in the Tokyo Olympics and 19 medals in the Paralympics, so I feel this is the reason there is so much craze about sports in the country today.

Just like IPL, Kabaddi league, etc., do you think a league for can help the sport grow in the country?

Definitely it will, these leagues provide a platform to many players, especially youngsters. Not all players are able to make it beyond national level so they can gain a lot from it and the sport will grow as well.

There used to be a league (Pro league) earlier but it's not happening for 2-3 years, a league for wresting at such a level will motivate players to prepare for nationals and big such as Olympics.

Has your training been affected due to the back to back events that were lined up after you arrived in India?

I have managed to get enough time for training and rehabilitation (for injury). It feels good that athletes are getting recognition and love from the people of the country. Be it a cricketer or a wrestler, all athletes should be seen equally, then only the sport will thrive.





Tell us about your family's role in your success?

You have to sacrifice something if you have to reach your goal; my family supported me throughout, my wife is also a wrestler so she knows when to eat and train, we also talk about our strong and weak points. So there is an understanding between us and I have benefited from it. Family's support is most important, perhaps I would not have been here if I didn't have family's support.

A lot of brands are now supporting athletes from various sports, how does it help them financially?

Indeed a lot of athletes face financial constraints. I have been associated with Asics for about 2 years. So now I don't have to think about shoes or other sports accessories. A lot of athletes come from a middle-class background so it gets tough for them to afford these things so sponsorship is a big support for us.

What's your message for young and aspiring wrestlers?

Work hard and put all your efforts into it, respect your elders. The most important thing in sports is discipline, so if players follow it, then definitely they will reach greater heights.