Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, live toss, streaming details

The Sri Lankan cricket team would look to salvage some pride, when Kusal Perera will lead it troops in the third and final match against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday. Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series and took the unassailable 2-0 lead. This will be Bangladesh’s first ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya voiced his disappointment after his country lost the second One-Day International on Tuesday. “As a past player and captain, it’s very difficult for me to come to terms with the first series loss to Bangladesh. National pride is at stake boys fight to the last," Jayasuriya tweeted.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11 prediction



Taskin Ahmed replaced Mohammad Saifuddinas as a concussion substitute in the second ODI and likely to retain his place if Saifuddin failed to recover before the start of 3rd match.

Bangladesh tentative playing 11: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera.

points table



Bangladesh is at the top of the ICC CWC Super League points table and will look to strengthen its position on points while Sri Lanka would be eyeing its first points. The Island nation has -2 points given 1 point has been deducted as penalty for slow overrate.

BAN vs SL 3rd ODI weather forecast



According to weather forecast in Dhaka, there is possibility of rainfall during Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI. There are chances of rain interruptions during the course of the game.

Know about Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live streaming in India and live toss timings here:



When will the Bangladesh vs Sri lanka 3rd ODI be played?



The Third BAN vs SL ODI is scheduled to take place on May 28, Friday.

Where will 3rd BAN vs SL ODI will be played?



The venue for the 3rd Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh ODI is Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

What will be the match timings for the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?



The second ODI match between and the will begin at 12:30 pm IST or 1:00 pm Bangladeshi time.

At what time will the BAN vs SL 3rd ODI live toss take place?



The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live toss for the third ODI between Tamim Iqbal and Kusal Perera will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 12:00 pm IST or 12:30 am Bangladeshi time.

Which TV channels will telecast BAN vs SL cricket match live in India?



None of the TV channels will telecast the match live in India



Then, how to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in India?



Cricket fans can watch Bangladesh vs Sri lanka match live on fancode app.