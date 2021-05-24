England vs New Zealand Tests: Check schedule, timings, streaming details

will kick start its summer season with a two-match Test series against New Zealand from June 2. England is stepping into its home season on the back of 3-1 loss against India in the five-match rubber during February-March in India. The Joe Root-led side will test its bench strength ahead of Ashes 2021-22 in Australia later this year and so some big players have been rested. New Zealand, on the other hand, would take the two-match series as a great opportunity to prepare for the final of the (WTC) against India at Southampton, starting June 18.

Test venues



Since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic last year, England has been playing most of its matches at Southampton and Manchester as both the venues have a hotel inside the stadium. This helped England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to create a safe bio-bubble last year.

However, it would be first time that England team would play outside Manchester and Southampton in almost a year's time as the first test match will be played at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground, London while the second match of the series will be hosted at Edgbaston.

Venues



1. Lord’s cricket ground, London

2. Edgbaston, Birmingham



Whether fans would be allowed in the stadium during ENG vs NZ Test series?



Limited number of fans are allowed in the stadiums during England vs New Zealand test series.

England vs New Zealand full schedule and match timings





Match Date Time (IST) Venue 1st Test June 2-6 3:30 PM Lord's cricket ground, London 2nd Test June 10-14 3:30 PM Edgbaston, Birmingham

Overall: 105

England won: 48

New Zealand won: 11

Draw: 46

It has been observed that at the start of summer season, June, England receives afternoon showers frequently. The inclement weather during this time of year in England may play spoilsport during England vs New Zealand series.

England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming details



Sony Sports Network will live telecast the England vs New Zealand Test matches on its Sony SIX channel. While the live streaming of the ENG vs NZ Tests will take place on Sony LIV app and website from June 2 at 3:30 pm (IST)



Squads of both the teams:



England squad: Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone,

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.