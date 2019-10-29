BCCI to felicitate Bindra, Mary Kom, Sindhu during India's first D/N Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has plans to felicitate India's legendary Olympians Abhinav Bindra, M C and P V Sindhu on the sidelines of India's second Test against Bangladesh which could be a day-night affair.

India will take on Bangladesh on November 22 as part of their two-Test series on home soil, at the Newly-elected President Sourav Ganguly has proposed to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that the Test be a pink-ball one played under floodlights.



The BCB are yet to respond as they are tackling issues of their own with players unwilling to play and Test and T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan being investigated by the ICC for not reporting approaches by bookies.

According to sources in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), there are plans to recognise the achievements of Olympians Bindra, and Sindhu as part of Eden's annual Pink Ball Test.

The CAB also has plans to invite schoolchildren and providing them free passes for the game.

Bindra is India's only gold medallist at the Olympic Games while Sindhu is India's first female Olympic silver medallist and first-ever Badminton World Champion.

Ace pugilist became the first boxer in the world, male or female, to win eight medals at the World Championships held recently.