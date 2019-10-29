ICC T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch wants to build a 'solid' Australian side

Australia skipper said that they want to build a solid T20 side that can beat the 'best in the world' keeping the approaching T20 World Cup in mind.

"I think there's always times when you go through ups and downs as a side, but now we've got a specific date in mind, which is the start of the World Cup, to really build that foundation of a really good, solid T20 side that can beat the best in the world and sustain that for a long period of time," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.

"One of the most important things is that we can sustain it ... being a more well-rounded side and that all comes back to the balance of the side, and the consistency and chemistry," he added.

The T20 World Cup will start on October 18 next year.

Currently, Australia is hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series.

They defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I by 134 runs.

Finch stressed that everything that they are doing is somewhat related to their preparation for the mega event.

"Everything that we're doing on and off-field is based around working back from the T20 World Cup," Finch said.

"That's with selections, that's with the way we're managing our players and giving guys enough game time as well so they're getting more and more T20 exposure; I think domestically there's enough there but internationally we just haven't had the amount of cricket we would've liked over the last couple of years. The fact we've got 20 (T20) games (before the World Cup) ... we're just really pleased that we're playing more of it now," he added.

The second T20I between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played on October 30.