Beijing suspends all sports events after two new Covid-19 cases reported

Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now, says Beijing's Municipal Sports Administrator notice

IANS  |  Beijing 

A woman wearing a face mask walks past statues of bulls in Beijing
Beijing's Municipal Sports Competitions Administration Center has issued a notice that suspends holding sports events with immediate effect.

The decision came after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the municipal government, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now on to reduce the risks brought by people's mobility and gathering, and ensure the health and safety of the people," the notice said.

The sports events will be suspended until further notice.
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 19:03 IST

