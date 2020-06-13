Beijing suspends all sports events after two new Covid-19 cases reported

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
-
Beijing's Municipal Sports Competitions Administration Center has issued a notice that suspends holding sports events with immediate effect.
The decision came after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the municipal government, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Due to changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control in Beijing, all kinds of sports events will be suspended in the city from now on to reduce the risks brought by people's mobility and gathering, and ensure the health and safety of the people," the notice said.
The sports events will be suspended until further notice.