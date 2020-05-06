Coronavirus: Ben Stokes completes first half-marathon to raise funds

-
England cricketer Ben Stokes completed his first half-marathon on Tuesday to raise money for Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Cup Winner Stokes completed the run in one hour and 39 minutes and will donate the money raised to NHS Charities 'Together' and national children's cricket charity 'Chance to Shine' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stokes who has played 63 Tests and 95 ODIs for England completed the marathon near his home and made an appeal to fans to donate towards the foundation.
"Please donate! That was so hard! it's all for a great cause: the NHS Charities Together and Chance to Shine foundation if you can please go and donate," said Stokes in a video posted on Instagram.
"Guys please check my story if you are able to help out and donate towards @NHSCharities and @Chance2Shine ..I've just competed a half marathon to support the 3 guys with their efforts to raise money who did a full marathon in their back gardens," wrote Stokes on Instagram.
The left-handed Stokes on April 8 became the first English cricketer since 2005 to be named as Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World. In 2005, Andrew Flintoff was named as Wisden's Leading Cricketer of the Year.
Also, the English all-rounder was named as ICC's cricketer of the year in January 2020.
