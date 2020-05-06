IPL franchise KKR open to evaluate investing in ECB's 'The Hundred': Report

-
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 schedule: Check fixture, match timing, venue
KKR could have won more IPL titles with Andre Russell: Gautam Gambhir
Andre Russell misses IPL, says 'Covid-19 preventing me from hitting sixes'
ECB likely to postpone 'The Hundred' till 2021 over coronavirus: Report
IPL 2020 auction: Full list of players retained and released by KKR
-
The owners of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be looking to invest in the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) new cricket tournament, The Hundred.
The Telegraph newspaper reported that the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned KKR are open to investing in the 100-ball a side competition, which has now been postponed to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Here’s what KKR CEO Mysore said
KKR CEO Venky Mysore did not entirely rule out the possibility of the IPL franchise "evaluating" investment opportunities in 'The Hundred'.
However, Mysore was categorical that at this moment it's nothing more than speculation.
"I know this story is going around. All I said was 'if we are approached to consider investing in 'The Hundred', we will evaluate it'," news agency PTI quoted Mysore, after the report in the English daily.
KKR’s investment in foreign T20 leagues
Caribbean Premier League
Owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the two-time IPL champions had in 2015 acquired Caribbean Premier League side Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel, who are now known as Trinbago Knight Riders, a winner of successive CPL titles in 2017 and 2018.
T20 league in South Africa
They also had acquired a third team, the Cape Town franchise in Cricket South Africa's Global T20 league which however did not see the light of the day and was cancelled in 2017.
"We are the biggest brand in IPL and perhaps the only global brand in cricket. So we can understand why leagues around the world would be interested in getting Knight Riders on board," Mysore said.
Coronavirus impact on English cricket
According to ECB chief executive Tom Harrison, they are slated to incur a loss of over GBP 300 million, if the upcoming season is wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ECB, which can lose over 300 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the pandemic, is re-evaluating its earlier stance of not allowing private investment in the tournament, the newspaper reported.