Can't express my happiness at being named captain for 1st Test, says Rizwan

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday said that he cannot express his happiness on being named as Pakistan's skipper for the upcoming first Test against New Zealand.
Rizwan's remarks came as he played a gritty knock helping Pakistan register a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I at the McLean Park here on Tuesday. Rizwan hit a sublime 89 off just 59 balls as the visitors avoided a series whitewash.
New Zealand and Pakistan will now lock horns in the two-match Test series, beginning December 26. Williamson will be leading the Kiwis while Pakistan will be led by Rizwan in the first Test as regular skipper Babar Azam is out injured.
"This win is good, we lost the series, but this game was important ahead of the Tests, wanted to take some momentum going into it. Big honour for me to captain Pakistan. It's a big deal to play for the country, can't express my happiness at being captain," said Rizwan during the post-match presentation.
"The management has trusted me a lot; this was the first time I opened in internationals, I have done so in domestic cricket, but I knew I had it in me to perform and was well backed by the management. This win is for our supporters, they have backed us a lot," he added.
New Zealand had won the first two T20Is of the series, but the hosts came up short in their final T20I of 2020.
Tim Seifert was adjudged as the Player of the T20I series after the Kiwi wicket-keeper batsman registered 176 runs in the three-match series.
