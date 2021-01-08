Carabao Cup: Pogba insists Man Utd 'don't have time to be disappointed'

-
After Manchester United failed to secure a spot in the final of the Carabao Cup, Paul Pogba insisted that they "don't have time to be disappointed" and will learn from the semi-final defeat.
Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final here on Thursday. Also, the derby defeat ended Manchester United's unbeaten seven-match run in all competitions.
"There is no time to be disappointed for a week because we know where we are. We are in a good position now. We don't have time to be disappointed. We don't have the time. We will get through this and we will go again," the club's official website quoted Pogba as saying.
"It is difficult and it is going to be difficult, and you learn from these games. It is going to hopefully help us to get through, to get better and to have a positive result in the next games. Football and playing for Man United is not easy, it will never be easy, but it makes the victory prettier and more beautiful when we get through a tough time, then we get through this," he added.
John Stones and Fernandinho scored one goal each as Manchester City set up Carabao Cup final match with Tottenham. Manchester United will now face Watford in the FA Cup on Sunday and Pogba wants the club to shift focus onto the next game.
"It is very annoying to lose because there is a trophy behind all of this. We have to do better, we have to do better for sure... We have to learn because it is not the first time. We have to learn, we have to get through this because, after this, there are big games coming up. Next time, we will do better, we will do better," he said.
