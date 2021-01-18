Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Brisbane weather forecast here

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia has gone into Day 5 with all the three results possible at The Gabba, Brisbane. However, Brisbane weather might play spoilsport on Tuesday (January 19) as there are chances of rainfall. The start of fifth day’s play might get delayed as there is a forecast of rainfall throughout the night today.



CHECK IND v AUS 4th Test Day 4 highlights and match report here



Earlier, rain forced early Stumps on Day 4 after India dismissed Australia for 294 in its second innings. India required 328 runs to win the Test match and clinch the four-match series. Currently, the series is levelled 1-1 after India made a stunning comeback in Melbourne.

Check India-Australia series latest news updates here



4th Test Day 5: Brisbane weather forecast

There is a forecast of one or two showers in Brisbane on Tuesday. However, there is a forecast of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The temperatures in Brisbane will hover around mid-20s throughout the day.

4th Test Day 5: The Gabba pitch report

The Brisbane pitch is showing a variable bounce as the cracks have opened a bit. However, if Indians survive one or two close calls, they can score the required runs to win.





Brisbane pitch on Day 5 for 4th Test