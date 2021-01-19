JUST IN
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 5: Weather may play spoilsport today

India will resume its chase from 4-0 on Day 5 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live weather updates, live cricket score online here

India vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | ICC World Test Championship

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Photo: @cricketcomau
India needs 324 more runs to win the 4th and final Test match on Day 5 against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane. However, wet weather conditions may play a spoilsport today given a rain forecast in the afternoon with cloudy skies throughout the day. The Australian bowlers would look get some early wickets before the rain comes as the cracks on Brisbane pitch is opening up and variable bounce would be a worry for Indians.

India will resume its chase from 4-0 on Day 5 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as overnight batsmen. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj’s maiden five-wicket haul helped India bowled out the host Australia for 294 in the second innings on day 4 and set a target of 328 runs for India.

Brisbane weather live updates: There is a forecast of rainfall throughout the day. However, the major concern is the thunderstorm warming in the afternoon i.e. 1 pm local time (8 am IST).

4th Test, Day 5: Australia vs India live streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The India vs Australia Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. 
 
