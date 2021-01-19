IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 5: Weather may play spoilsport today
India will resume its chase from 4-0 on Day 5 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as overnight batsmen. Check India vs Australia live weather updates, live cricket score online here
India vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | ICC World Test Championship
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Photo: @cricketcomau
India will resume its chase from 4-0 on Day 5 with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as overnight batsmen. Earlier, Mohammed Siraj’s maiden five-wicket haul helped India bowled out the host Australia for 294 in the second innings on day 4 and set a target of 328 runs for India.
4th Test Day 5: IND vs AUS live scorecard
4th Test, Day 5: Australia vs India live streaming details
The IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 live proceedings will be available on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
ICC World Test Championship
The India vs Australia Test series is part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.
