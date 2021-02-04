Check India vs England 1st Test live toss time, live streaming details here

Indian cricket team would look to take an early lead in the Four-Test series, when Virat Kohli 's side take on England in the first match, starting Friday (Feb 5) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. England suffered setback on the eve of the Test, when opener Zak Crawley got injured and ruled out of the first two Test matches of the series. However, the return of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who will definitely start in England playing 11, will boost the visitors’ chances.



Check IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11 prediction here



Indian cricket team who is high on confidence after a dramatic series win in Australia would look to put up yet another spirited show on its home soil and register a place in (WTC) final. With New Zealand already qualified for the final of inaugural edition of WTC, the second team will be either of India, England and Australia. Currently, India is at the top of the ICC WTC points table followed by New Zealand, England and Australia.



CHECK IND vs ENG FULL SCHEDULE, SQUAD, LIVE STREAMING AND HEAD TO HEAD DETAILS

ICC WTC final qualification scenarios

India cricket team

England cricket team

To book its place in the WTC finals scheduled to take place from June 18-22, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0, margin.For England to qualify and join New Zealand, it will have to win the series against India by 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 margin

Know about 1st Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:

The first IND vs ENG Test will begin on February 5, Friday.The venue for the first England vs India Test is MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.The stadium is also known as Chepauk Stadium as it is located in the area called Chepauk.The 1st test match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team will begin at 9:30 am IST or 4:00 am GMT.The live toss for the 1st test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 3:30 am GMT.The England vs India 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.The live streaming of India vs England 1st Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.