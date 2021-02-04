Check India vs England 1st Test live toss time, live streaming details here

-
ALSO READ
Check India vs England 1st Test playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
Australia vs India 1st Test toss result, final playing 11, live streaming
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
Australia vs India 4th Test toss result, playing 11, live streaming details
England vs Ireland 3rd ODI playing 11, live telecast, toss timing details
-
Indian cricket team would look to take an early lead in the Four-Test series, when Virat Kohli 's side take on England in the first match, starting Friday (Feb 5) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, in Chennai. England suffered setback on the eve of the Test, when opener Zak Crawley got injured and ruled out of the first two Test matches of the series. However, the return of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, who will definitely start in England playing 11, will boost the visitors’ chances.
Check IND vs ENG 1st Test playing 11 prediction here
Indian cricket team who is high on confidence after a dramatic series win in Australia would look to put up yet another spirited show on its home soil and register a place in ICC world Test Championship (WTC) final. With New Zealand already qualified for the final of inaugural edition of WTC, the second team will be either of India, England and Australia. Currently, India is at the top of the ICC WTC points table followed by New Zealand, England and Australia.
CHECK IND vs ENG FULL SCHEDULE, SQUAD, LIVE STREAMING AND HEAD TO HEAD DETAILS
ICC WTC final qualification scenarios
India cricket team
To book its place in the WTC finals scheduled to take place from June 18-22, India will have to win the series against England by 2-1, 2-0, 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0, margin.
England cricket team
For England to qualify and join New Zealand, it will have to win the series against India by 3-1, 3-0, or 4-0 margin
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
Know about India vs England 1st Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:When will the first India vs England Test be played?
The first IND vs ENG Test will begin on February 5, Friday.
Where will first ENG vs IND Test will be played?
The venue for the first England vs India Test is MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Why MA Chidambaram Stadium is also known as Chepauk Stadium?
The stadium is also known as Chepauk Stadium as it is located in the area called Chepauk.
What will be the match timings for the first Test match between India and England?
The 1st test match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team will begin at 9:30 am IST or 4:00 am GMT.
England's tour of India 2021
At what time will the IND vs ENG 1st Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 1st test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 3:30 am GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 1st Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 1st Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 1st Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 1st Test free in India?
Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor