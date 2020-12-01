Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details

The would look to salvage its pride, when the Quinton de Kock-led side locks horns with England in the third and final T20 International of the series at the New lands in Cape Town on Tuesday. England has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Today’s match won’t be a dead rubber for South Africa which needs to find the right combination going into the next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

3rd T20I playing 11 predictions

South Africa tentative playing 11: (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan/Mark Wood

3rd T20I toss time, live streaming details

Date and day: December 1, 2020 (Tuesday)

December 1, 2020 (Tuesday) ENG vs SA 3rd T20I match time: 9:30 pm (IST), 6:00 pm local time

9:30 pm (IST), 6:00 pm local time SA vs ENG 3rd T20 live toss time: 9 pm IST

9 pm IST Venue: New Lands Park, Cape Town

The 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network, while the SA vs ENG live streaming is available on Disney+Hotsar.

The New Lands wicket favours slow bowlers and it is expected that wrist spinners like Adil Rashid and Tabraiz Shamsi would make merry today.

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I: Cape town weather report

Cape Town is likely to receive moderate rainfall in the morning, but the situation may improve as the day progresses.

Here are the squads of both the teams:

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Pite van Biljon, Keshav Maharaj, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Glenton Stuurman.