CHESS#1308

Wesley So won the Leuven leg of the Grand Chess Tour. Sergey Karjakin produced a splendid burst in the blitz section. So lost in the last round and needed in his own words, a “minor miracle”. So scored 22 points — 14/18 in the rapids, which he won easily (he scored 7/9 but the rapids had double-weight).

In the blitz, So scored only 8/18 and Karjakin, who scored 11.5 in the blitz and 10 in rapids, almost caught up. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (also 21.5 — with 11 in rapids) tied with Karjakin for second-third. So lost to Hikaru Nakamura (21) in the last round. Both players ...