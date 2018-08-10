CHESS #1313

Yu Yangyi won the Danzhou Super GM scoring 4/5 from seven rounds in the eight player round-robin. The Chinese GM retains his position as world #14. Yu started with an early loss against Bu Xiangzhi (3.5) but he recovered nicely.

Lê Quang Liêm (4) came clear second, with Wei Yi, Vladimir Fedoseev, Jan-Krzysztof Duda, Bu (all 3.5) tied on 50 per cent and Sam Shankland (3), Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (2.5) trailing. The event was so strong that Gujrathi (Elo 2718) will only lose about 9 rating points despite his minus 2 scoreline. There were several lovely games and interesting ...