CHESS #1312

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov won Biel in style. The Azeri GM scored 7.5 points in 10 rounds, in the six-player double round-robin. He was followed by Magnus Carlsen (6), Peter Svidler and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (both 5.5), David Navara (4) and Nico Georgiadis (1.5). The key to victory was Mamedyarov’s penultimate round win over the world champion.

Carlsen blundered under heavy pressure but Mamedyarov may have won anyway. This elo 2921 performance will push the world #3 to a rating high of 2817, just behind Fabiano Caruana's 2822. Carlsen drops to 2836. The challenger will ...