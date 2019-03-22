CHESS #1345

Vidit Gujrathi had an interesting progression at the Prague Masters. He beat Boris Gelfand in round 2, and he beat David Navara in the ninth and last round, with six draws and a loss to Sam Shankland in between. The score of 5 points (performance rating of 2760 Elo) was enough to take second place behind Nikita Vituigov (5.5).

P Harikrishna had a sub-par result with 4 points. The individual European Championships have started in Skopje, Macedonia. The top seed is the rising star “Vlad Jr” aka Vladislav Artemiev. The Euro has decent prize money of ^100,000 and 22 qualifying ...