CHESS #1348

Magnus Carlsen won the Gashimov Memorial at Shamkir with an amazing 2988 performance. It was his fourth win in four appearances. He scored 7 from 9 rounds, winning five games with a combination of strong opening prep, sharp tactics and his usual superb technique.

Ding Liren and Sergey Karjakin (both 5) trailed Carlsen to share second-third. Alexander Grischuk, Viswanathan Anand and Teimour Radjabov all scored 50 per cent (4.5). Anand suffered two losses against Karjakin and Carlsen, that sandwiched his two wins versus Anish Giri and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. After six rounds, Karjakin ...