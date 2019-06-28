CHESS #1358

The Asian continental saw Indians take four out of five spots for the World Cup 2019. The open was won by GM Le Quang Liem, (7.0/9). Dinara Saduakassova (7.5/9 ) won the women’s event. Murali Karthikeyan, Sunilduth Narayanan and SP Sethuraman shared second- fourth (6.5/9 each). Abhijeet Gupta was the other qualifier.

R Vaishali finished fifth in the women’s. Nihal Sarin won the blitz. By round nine of the ten-round Goa Open, nine norms had been scored by Indians (K Priyanka scored three). The tally was six IM norms, 1 WGM norm and 2 WIM norms. In the A Group, Manuel ...