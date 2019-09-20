CHESS #1369

The World Cup in Khanty Mansiysk, Russia, turned out to be a disappointment for the large Indian contingent. P Harikrishna and Vidit Gujrathi lasted until the third round and went down to Kirill Alekseenko and Wesley So, respectively. Both Indian GMs lost their opening game and neither could break back.

Harikrishna went down 2-0 as opted for desperate complications. Nihal Sarin lost to Eltaj Safarliin a tight second round tiebreaker. Sarin won the first game in superb style, playing what Magnus Carlsen described as "a perfect Spanish" attack. He was better in game 2 but very ...