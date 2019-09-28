CHESS #1370

The semi-final line-up at the World Cup pits Ding Liren against his compatriot Yu Yangyi while Maxime Vachier-Lagrave plays Teimour Radjabov. Game one had been drawn at the time of writing. Therefore, at least one Chinese GM will make it to the Candidates since both finalists are assured a spot.

The Quarters saw both Lagrave and Yu riding their luck. Lagrave won a rapid game from a completely lost position versus Levon Aronian while Yu won a losing Armageddon game against Nikita Vitiugov. Obviously lady luck favours the player with better nerves at such high stakes. Ding won inside ...