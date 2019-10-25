CHESS #1374

Wang Hao was the second Chinese GM to qualify for the Candidates, tying for the title at the FIDE Grand Open Chess. Wang scored 8/11 equalling Fabiano Caruana’s score. Since Caruana is guaranteed a spot, Wang gets in, along with his colleague Ding Liren, who won the World Cup.

Wang played all the top players and suffered just one loss, to Levon Aronian. Ding will be playing his second Candidate. The leaders were followed by Levon Aronian, Kirill Alekseenko, David Antón Guijarro, Magnus Carlsen, Alexander Grischuk, Hikaru Nakamura, Nikita Vitiugov (all 7.5). Sadly, none ...