CHESS #1374

The World Junior concluded in Mumbai with Polina Shuvalova (Russia) winning the Girls section with 9.5/11 ahead of Mobina Alinasab (9/11 Iran) and Elizaveta Solzhenskina (8/11 Russia). The Open was won by Evgeny Shtembuliak (Ukraine) with 9/11 ahead of Shant Sargsyan (8.5, Armenia) and Aram Hakobyan (8/11, Armenia).

Aakanksha Hagawane (8) tied for third -fifth but she had a poor tiebreak. In the Open section, Murali Karthikeyan and Aravindh Chithambaram (both 7.5) edged into shared fourth-eighth spots. The Iranian contingent was as usual, hamstrung by the national federation’s ...