CHESS #1377

Alexander Grischuk beat Jan-Krzysztof Duda in the finals of the Hamburg Grand Prix, winning 2.5-1.5 in Rapid tiebreaks. The Russian GM started with a loss in the Rapids and scored two wins to come from behind and he had an overwhelming position in game 4 when he agreed to draw. Grischuk earned €24,000 and is almost certain to take one of the two Candidates spots available from the GP series.

He leads the GP with 20 points. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (13), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (10) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (9) are playing the fourth GP in Jerusalem. One of them is likely to bag the ...