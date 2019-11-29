CHESS #1378

The Tata Steel India Chess in Kolkata saw Magnus Carlsen register a convincing victory. The world champion scored 27 points from a possible 36 (two points for every rapid win and one for every blitz win). Hikaru Nakamura, Anish Giri and Wesley So followed Carlsen in the standings in the event which was played at the historic National Library.

Indian fans were heartbroken since Viswanathan Anand failed to qualify for the final event of the Grand Chess Tour. Carlsen won the Rapid with 15/18. He tied with Nakamura for the blitz title with both GMs scoring 12/18. Carlsen dropped two ...