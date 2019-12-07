CHESS #1379

The London Chess Classic has an unexpected final match-up. After four draws under classical controls, Ding Liren comprehensively beat Levon Aronian in rapid and blitz play to book one final slot. In the other semi-final match, Maxime Vachiver-Lagrave and Magnus Carlsen also played out four classical draws and then, the French GM prevailed at shorter time controls.

So it’s Ding Vs MVL and there’s shock and awe at the thought that Carlsen has actually lost a match. Ding has played extraordinary chess in the past six months. He’s got a huge plus score against Carlsen ...