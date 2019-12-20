CHESS #1381

The Candidates suspense continues. Wei Yi meets Ian Nepomniachtchi in the final of the Jerusalem Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Chinese GM defeated David Navara in tiebreaks while Nepo beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the other semi-final. Earlier, Wei beat Sergei Karjakin while Nepo beat Wesley So. The two best performers in the four-event Grand Prix get entries to the Candidates.

One slot has been booked by Alexander Grischuk. If Wei wins, Vachier-Lagrave gets the other slot. If Nepo wins, he gets it. But he also gets a second chance by right of birth. If he loses to Wei, Nepo would play ...