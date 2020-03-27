CHESS #1394

The Candidates tournament has been cut off due to Russia closing borders on Friday. Fide says the scores will stand and the tournament will be resumed at some unspecified date, in an unspecified location. Fide has also postponed the 2020 Olympiad to 2021.

All participants will now suffer the hassle of getting out of Russia and probably undergoing quarantine. As Fabiano Caruana said, “The hard part still remains: Getting home. I expect to re-enter a world I’ll hardly recognise.” Fide President Arkady Dvorkovich (a confidant of Vladimir Putin) says he will ...