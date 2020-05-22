CHESS #1402

A huge number of online events have taken place in the past two months and there is serious money flowing into online rapids. Magnus Carlsen won the Steinitz Memorial with something to spare while Kateryna Lagno won the Women’s version of the event. Carlsen scored 12/18 in the ten player round robin while Daniil Dubov (10) won in one of their individual encounters but he couldn’t match the world champ’s pace.

Lagno and Lei Tingjie (both 12) tied in the women’s event but Lagno won an Armageddon. Alexander Grischuk won the Play for Russia event. This is an ...