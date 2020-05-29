CHESS #1403

One of the advantages of online formats is that players can participate in multiple tournaments at the same time, assuming they have the energy, enthusiasm and financial incentives. Playing a hundred blitz games a day is no big deal for the super-fit and hyper-enthusiastic players at the top.

Hence, luminaries like Wesley So, Hikaru Nakamura, Magnus Carlsen, et al, are playing several events at the same time. The top Americans are involved in the Clutch Challenge, which has So, Fabiano, Caruana, Leinier Dominguez Perez and Nakamura in a knockout. Caruana and So are playing the final which is ...