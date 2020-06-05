CHESS #1404

JUST IN
VVS Laxman calls Sehwag one of the most destructive openers in Test history
The Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland may happen over the board! This is the 53rd edition and it's tentatively scheduled for mid-July

Devangshu Datta 

Magnus Carlsen confirmed that he was human when he lost to Hikaru Nakamura after taking a 3-0 lead in their semifinal at the Lindores Abbey. The format of three mini-matches of four rapid games each, with an Armageddon decider in each match if required, is interesting. It gives somebody who’s trailing a better chance to break back.

Nakamura lost the first match 3-0, won the second match 1-0 and won an Armageddon after the third match was tied 1-1. Carlsen has lost very few clutch games in his life. But he blundered a rook here under intense pressure. In another banter blitz ...

First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 20:43 IST

