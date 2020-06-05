CHESS #1404

Magnus Carlsen confirmed that he was human when he lost to Hikaru Nakamura after taking a 3-0 lead in their semifinal at the Lindores Abbey. The format of three mini-matches of four rapid games each, with an Armageddon decider in each match if required, is interesting. It gives somebody who’s trailing a better chance to break back.

Nakamura lost the first match 3-0, won the second match 1-0 and won an Armageddon after the third match was tied 1-1. Carlsen has lost very few clutch games in his life. But he blundered a rook here under intense pressure. In another banter blitz ...