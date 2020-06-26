CHESS #1406

The Chessable Masters hosted by Chess24.com is the third event in the Magnus Carlsen Tour. Carlsen leads in his semi-final versus Fabiano Caruana while Ian Nepomniachtchi leads against Vlad Artemiev. Ding Liren plays Hikaru Nakamura and Anish Giri plays Alexander Grischuk on Friday.

Each semi-final has two legs, with the second Carlsen –Caruana, Nepomniachtchi-Artemiev match on Friday while Giri-Grischuk, Nakamura-Ding play their second leg on Sunday. As is normal with fast controls, the games were messy with many errors. While this ensures excitement with evaluations swinging ...