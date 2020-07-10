CHESS #1408

Magnus Carlsen won the Chessable by beating Anish Giri in the Finals. This was the third event of the Carlsen tour and the world champion has won two of them. It wasn’t a walkover because Giri had his chances but Carlsen won comfortably.

Incidentally Giri and Carlsen have a hilarious long-running banter session on Twitter, which often leads to several other top players joining in on the fun. In the women’s speed championship, Vaishali made the quarters in the second leg, beating Anna Muzychuk along the way, before she lost to Valentina Gunina. Koneru Humpy and Harika made ...