China announces 14-member badminton squad for Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Chinese Badminton Association on Wednesday announced its 14-player squad, including the 2016 Olympics champion Chen Long, for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Chen Long will defend the men's singles crown in his third Olympics while Chen Yufei is chasing for her first ever Olympic gold in the women's singles, and the same for Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong in the mixed doubles, reports Xinhua.
According to the BWF rules, any member National Olympic Committee (NOC) may enter up to a maximum of two players or two pairs in each of the five events, provided its players are ranked in the top 16 of singles events or in the top eight of doubles events.
China has won qualification berths for all except the men's doubles.
Among the 14 Chinese badminton players qualified for the Games, Chen Long and Shi Yuqi will feature in the men's singles, and world No.2 Chen Yufei, who led the Olympic points tally, will compete in the women's singles, together with He Bingjiao.
The women's doubles will see two Chinese pairs of Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan and Du Yue/Li Yinhui. As for the mixed doubles, Zheng/Huang and Wang Yilv/Huang Dongping, the world's top two pairs, will represent China to vie for the top honours.
