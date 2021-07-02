BWF expresses confidence for top-quality badminton at Tokyo Olympics

-
Badminton fans can expect top quality matches during the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday.
Various bodies responsible for the preparations including the world governing body of badminton were working very hard to make the Games a success, BWF secretary general Thomas Lund told a virtual press conference, reports Xinhua.
He was also upbeat that no major declines of invitations had been registered with a full turn out of top shuttlers expected to show up for the event despite the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 situation.
"As I said the list of qualified players will be on the highest standard, so we have absolutely no concern of the entries that will come into the Olympic Games. So it will be a fantastic competition with the highest level of players under unusual circumstances that's for sure," he said.
Lund added that organisers had gained valuable experience through the successful hosting of several international level tournaments in Europe and Asia, with this being applied to ensure the safety of athletes and success of the matches.
"I think we are well prepared but there is a lot of work. I'm pretty confident we are in a good place," he said.
The Tokyo Olympic Games was postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Games is now scheduled from July 23 to Aug. 8.
