Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxers add to gold rush, as it rains medals

It rained medals for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Sunday, with the country moving to fourth position in the medal tally.
In boxing, world champion Nikhat Zareen clinched the light flyweight (50 kg) title while Nitu Ghanghas won the women’s 48 kg competition. Amit Panghal (men’s 51 kg) added a third gold of the day for Indian boxers.
The seasoned pair of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had to settle for a table tennis men’s doubles silver for the second successive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to the English duo of Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.
Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1 in the shootout to win bronze — the first medal at the Games for the team in 16 years.
India also won a gold and silver in men’s triple jump through Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker, while Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men’s 10,000m racewalk event clocking a personal best.
Annu Rani also made history, becoming the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the CWG.
At the time of going to print, India had increased its haul to 49 medals, with 17 gold, 13 silver and 19 bronze, trailing behind Australia, England and Canada.
