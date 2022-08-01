- Monkeypox likely to lead to more fatalities, says WHO as cases spread
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 LIVE: India aim for more medals in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games Day 4 Live Updates: Indian Men's Hockey will take on home favourites England. India will face Singapore in Badminton Mixed Team Semis. India vs Nigeria in Men's Team TT semi-final
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live
The Indian contingent, which has so far won three gold medals, all coming courtesy of Weightlifting will be looking to add more medals to its tally on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian team will be in action in a lot of games, including the big game of Indian Men’s Hockey against home favourites England. If India manages to win today, they quill make sure that they are not facing Australia in the semi-finals.
India have an opportunity to secure a medal each in Badminton and Table Tennis. The Indian Badminton Mixed team will be up against Singapore in the Semi-Finals, which is going to be a mouthwatering clash. The Table Tennis Men’s team will be up against Nigeria in the Semi-Finals later tonight as well.
The Indian Squash stars Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will be in action in their quarter-finals matches in Women’s and Men’s Single respectively. Both of them have an opportunity to make it to the semi-finals given how easily they have marched into the quarters.
Two Indian Weightlifters will be in action tonight as well. Harjinder Kaur will take part in the Women’s 71 Kg Final tonight while Ajay Singh in Men’s 81 Kg Final will start the proceedings of the day for the Indian contingent.
Other than these medal prospect events, India will also be taking part in Cycling, Judo and Swimming. Indian ace boxer Amit Panghal will fight his first bout in Round of 16 today. Mohd Husamuddin will also be fighting his Round-16 bout. Later tonight Ashish Kumar will take part in Men’s 81 Kg bout.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 4 Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates from Birmingham 2022 as India look to extend its medal haul.
