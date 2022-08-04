- Not afraid of Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on Herald case
- IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
- Charts show Nifty IT index has bottomed out: 4 stocks can rally up to 24%
- Zomato, Nykaa, Nestle, Dabur: Jefferies bets big on Gen Z boom in India
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 LIVE: India aim for medals from Powerlifting
CWG 2022 Live: Indian boxer Amit Panghal will play his quarterfinal bout today. With Ashish Kumar and Lovlina Borgohain going down on split decisions, Panghal would make sure to win it unanimous
Amit Panghal will be playing his Round 8 bout at CWG 2022 in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 7 LIVE
The Indian contingent has so far not been able to deliver as much as was expected from it. With six days gone, India only has 5 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze in its tally and lies in the seventh position by gold medal count. On the seventh day, the team would look to increase its medal count as athletics, para-athletics and powerlifting will be the medal event for India today.
Boxing: Amit Panghal in action
Ace Indian pugilist Amit Panghal will be in action today in his quarterfinal bout. With Ashish Kumar and Lovlina Borgohain going down last night on split decisions, Panghal would look to make sure that there is no need for a split decision.
Along with Panghal, Jasmine Lamboria would also look to secure a medal by winning her quarterfinal bout in the Women’s 60 kg category against New Zealand. Sagar in the Super Heavyweight category and Rohit Toaks in Men’s 63.5-67 kg category will also be vying for a medal as he plays the quarter-final in Boxing.
Athletics: Murali Sreeshankar in action
In athletics, Murali Sreeshankar will be inspired by Tejaswin Shankar’s bronze in the Men’s High Jump and would look to win a medal in Men’s Long Jump final. He qualified for the final with his first jump qualifying. Along with him, Mohd Anees Yahiya will also be taking part in the event. Apart from Men’s Long Jump, India will be participating in the Women’s Hammer Throw as well as the Women’s 200 M qualifying where Hima Das will be in action.
Men’s Hockey: India face Wales
Indian Men’s Hockey team will be in action once again as they face Wales in a group stage match. After thrashing Canada 8-0, they would be looking to score another huge win to book their berth as the top side from their group and avoid facing Australia in the semi-final.
Apart from these events, Badminton Round of 32 will also take place and so would some matches of Lawn Bowls and Para Table Tennis where India will be participating.
Commonwealth Games Day 7 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian athletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
