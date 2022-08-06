CWG 2022 Day 9 LIVE: Nitu Ghanghas moves to final, Vinesh in red hot form
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: The medal contenders will once again be the wrestler who have performed exceedingly well by winning six out of six medals on Day 1 of the wrestling event
Commonwealth Games | CWG | Ravi Dahiya
Ravi Kumar Dahiya will be vouching for gold in CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 LIVE
The Indian contingent at the commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham won three gold and a total of six medals on Dy 8 of the event. With three more days to go, it would be looking to add more medals, especially gold to its tally.
The medal contenders will once again be the wrestler who have performed exceedingly well by winning six out of six medals on Day 1 of the wrestling event. On day 2 of the event, six wrestlers will once again be in the fray and the six of them will be looking to get gold.
Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Nehra will be the major medal contenders.
Also Read: How does Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya keep his focus?
Sharath Kamal in contention in the semi-final
Achanta Sharath Kamal will be competing in the semi-final in the Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles final of the Table Tennis event. He would also be playing the quarterfinal of the Men’s Singles event as well. He along with Sreeja Akula, Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Ganasekaran will be competing in the singles competition.
India women’s cricket team vs England
The Indian women’s cricket team will be playing against England in the semi-final of the cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. A victory in this event will guarantee a medal for India.
Indian Men's Hockey team vs South Africa
Alongwith the Indian women's cricket team, the men's hockey team will be playing its semi-final against South Africa
Another Lawn Bowls gold medal for India!
India will be competing in the Men’s Fours gold medal match of the Lawn Bowls event against Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.
Six boxers fight in Semi-Final
Six Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Amit Panghal, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine, Rohit Tokas and Sagar will be competing in the semi-final of their event. They have already secured six medals for the country.
Commonwealth Games Day 9 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian athletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country
