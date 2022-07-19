Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 schedule for Birmingham showdown

-
The Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England is just nine days away from the start. July 18, 2022, will mark the opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of the games that were inaugurated in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.
Ever Since the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, India have been a force to reckon with and this time around too, even without Shooting being a part of the sports roster, India possesses enough strength to be one of the top four medal contenders alongside the likes of hosts England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
The proceedings of the games will begin on July 29, 2022, and India will also begin its games journey on the very same day. The key Indian contenders like the Men’s Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh, and the Indian Women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing on Day 1.
The likes of Squash stars Sourav Ghoshal and Josahana Chinappa and promising medal winners like the Indian Table Tennis team, Boxer Shiva Thapa and Indian Badminton team will all be in action on Day 1 too as well.
Here’s the full schedule of India for Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham
Day 1, July 29, 2022
Event- Time
Lawn Bowl 1300 hrs Local, 05:30 pm IST
Indian players in contention
Sunil Bahadur
Chandan Kumar Singh
Navneet Singh
Dinesh Kumar
Mridul Borgohain
Pinki
Tania Choudhury
Rupa Rani Tirkey
Nayan Moni Saikia
Lovely Choubey
Event- Table Tennis Time- 1400 hrs Local, 06:30 pm IST
Men’s and Womens’Team Event Qualification Round 1
Indian players in contention
Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale
Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty
Event- Swimming, Time- 1500 hrs Local, 07:30 pm IST
Indian players in contention
Sajan Prakash
Srihari Nataraj
Kushagra Rawat
Event- Cricket, Women’s T20I, Time- 1530 hrs Local, 08:00 pm IST
Australia vs India Group Match
Event- Triathalon Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final
Time- 1530 hrs Local, 08:00 pm IST
Indian players in contention
Sanjana Joshi
Pragnya Mohan
Event- Boxing, Time- 1630 hrs Local, 09:00 pm IST
Indian players in contention
Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32
Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32
Event- Squash, Time- 1630 hrs Local, 09:00 pm IST
Indian Players in contention
Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh
Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla
Event- Badminton, Time- 1830 hrs, 11:00 pm IST
Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan
Event- Boxing, Time: 2300 hrs Local, 03:30 am IST
Men’s 67 KG- Rohit Tokas
Men’s 75 KG- Ashish Chaudhary
Event- Men’s Hockey, Time- 1830 hrs
India vs Ghana
