Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 schedule for Birmingham showdown

The likes of Squash stars Sourav Ghoshal and Josahana Chinappa and promising medal winners like the Indian Table Tennis team, Boxer Shiva Thapa and Indian Badminton team will all be in action on Day 1

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Commonwealth Games 2022 Logo. Photo: (Twitter/@birminghamcg22)
The Commonwealth Games 2022 to be held in Birmingham, England is just nine days away from the start. July 18, 2022, will mark the opening ceremony of the 22nd edition of the games that were inaugurated in 1930 in Hamilton, Canada.

Ever Since the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games, India have been a force to reckon with and this time around too, even without Shooting being a part of the sports roster, India possesses enough strength to be one of the top four medal contenders alongside the likes of hosts England, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The proceedings of the games will begin on July 29, 2022, and India will also begin its games journey on the very same day. The key Indian contenders like the Men’s Hockey team led by Manpreet Singh, and the Indian Women’s cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will be playing on Day 1.

The likes of Squash stars Sourav Ghoshal and Josahana Chinappa and promising medal winners like the Indian Table Tennis team, Boxer Shiva Thapa and Indian Badminton team will all be in action on Day 1 too as well.

Here’s the full schedule of India for Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham

Day 1, July 29, 2022

Event- Time

Lawn Bowl 1300 hrs Local, 05:30 pm IST

Indian players in contention

Sunil Bahadur

Chandan Kumar Singh

Navneet Singh

Dinesh Kumar

Mridul Borgohain

Pinki

Tania Choudhury

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Nayan Moni Saikia

Lovely Choubey

Event- Table Tennis Time- 1400 hrs Local, 06:30 pm IST

Men’s and Womens’Team Event Qualification Round 1

Indian players in contention

Women’s Table Tennis Team: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale

Men’s Table Tennis Team: Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty

Event- Swimming, Time- 1500 hrs Local, 07:30 pm IST

Indian players in contention

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Kushagra Rawat

Event- Cricket, Women’s T20I, Time- 1530 hrs Local, 08:00 pm IST

Australia vs India Group Match

Event- Triathalon Women's Individual (Sprint Distance) Final

Time- 1530 hrs Local, 08:00 pm IST

Indian players in contention

Sanjana Joshi

Pragnya Mohan

Event- Boxing, Time- 1630 hrs Local, 09:00 pm IST

Indian players in contention

Shiva Thapa- Men’s Lightwelter Round of 32

Sumit Kundu- Men’s 75 Kg Round of 32

Event- Squash, Time- 1630 hrs Local, 09:00 pm IST

Indian Players in contention

Men’s Singles- Ramit Tandon, Sourav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh

Women’s Singles- Joshna Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Sunayna Kuruvilla

Event- Badminton, Time- 1830 hrs, 11:00 pm IST

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1- India vs Pakistan

Event- Boxing, Time: 2300 hrs Local, 03:30 am IST

Men’s 67 KG- Rohit Tokas

Men’s 75 KG- Ashish Chaudhary

Event- Men’s Hockey, Time- 1830 hrs

India vs Ghana

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 13:39 IST

