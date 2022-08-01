Commonwealth Games 2022: What made Achinta Sheuli achieve gold medal

The 20-year-old Achinta Sheuli proved his mettle by competing and clinching a gold medal in men’s 73-kg category at the 2022. Achinta lifted a snatch 143-kg and 170-kg in clean and jerk to defeat Malaysia’s Erry Mohammad, who got the silver medal with a total of 303-kg, whereas Shad Darsigny from Canada won a bronze with a total of 298-kg.

Currently, India has won a medal in every categpry. Three golds, two silver, and a bronze medal help India rank 6th across all commonwealth nations. Post his magnificent win, Achinta thanked his family for the sacrifices that helped him accomplish this unreal dream.

What is Achinta Sheuli’s family background?

Achinta Sheuli comes from a humble background, where he had to stitching job and do embroidery to support his family after his father’s demise. He comes from a remote village named Deulpur in West Bengal.

Sheuli’s father was a labourer in Howrah. In early childhood, he and his brother used to visit a local gym to train their body. After years of training, Sheuli got what he deserved for so long.

What are Achinta Sheuli’s records?

In the last three years, Achintya established himself as some of the best young weightlifters in the nation. He has won international medals at the Commonwealth Championships 2019 and 2021. At the World Junior Championships, he received a silver medal in the men’s category of 73-kg.

After commendable national records, Achinta Sheuli was nominated for the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022.

Achinta Sheuli at 2022

Before the 2022 final, Achinta Sheuli was a Junior World Championship silver medalist, who executed three clean lifts - 137 kg, 140 kg, and 143 kg in the snatch session.

The 143 kg effort helped him smash the Commonwealth Games record and upgrade his personal best. In the clean jerk with a 5-kilogram advantage, he easily started with a 166kg lift.

After Erry Mohammad failed in an attempt to lift 176 kg, Achinta Sheuli was declared a winner and made India proud by winning the third gold medal of the Commonwealth games 2022.

What inspired Achinta Sheuli?

Achinta Sheuli was inspired by his elder brother Alok Sheuli, who used to take him to the makeshift facility. Achinta was initially a shy person who was not inclined toward weightlifting. The demise of his father was a turning point, which made his brother drop out of school and become the breadwinner of the family.

Sheuli had a difficult childhood and his dedication to achieving something led him to break all the barriers and become an international weightlifter.