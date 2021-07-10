Copa America: Brazil vs Argentina final begins at 5:30 am IST on July 11

Can end its 28-year drought for a major international tournament trophy? Can Lionel Messi, regarded by many as the best ever, claim his first major title with his national team?

will take on their arch-rivals in the final of 2021 on Sunday at 5:30 AM IST. Also known as the Battle of the Americas, the match will see former teammates and superstars of world Messi and fight against each other.



Although won the last edition in 2019, have a better overall record with 14 titles compared to Brazil’s 9. However, their last title was in 1993. Since then, Messi & Co have lost 4 finals and one World Cup final. The Barcelona legend has won everything at the club level, both in personal and team capacity, but has missed a major title with his country apart from a 2008 gold medal in the Olympics.

PSG and Brazilian star also have never won either of the two major titles. He was out with injury in the 2019 Copa America which won.

There can’t be a bigger match than Argentina vs Brazil. These two teams have given the world names such as Pele, Maradona, Messi, Fernando Redondo, Gabriel Batistuta, Garrincha, Zico, Romario, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, among many others. They have a rivalry that goes back more than 100 years. Both of them have 7 World Cup titles between them and 25 Copa America titles. Both teams will be desperate to win the title.

The 34-year-old Messi has 10 La Liga titles, 4 UEFA Champions League medals and 6 Ballon d’OR awards. Can he finally add his first major international title?

Road to final

Brazil started the group stage with 3-0 and 4-0 wins against Venezuela and Peru respectively. They also won the third group game against Colombia and drew the last group match against Ecuador. In the quarter-final, they beat Chile, and defeated Peru 1-0 in the semi-final.

Argentina drew its first match against Chile and won the second match 1-0 against Uruguay. Third group stage match saw them beat Paraguay 1-0, while in the last group game they thrashed Bolivia 4-1. In the quarter-finals, they comfortably beat Ecuador 3-0. A penalty-shootout win over Colombia in the semi-final secured a spot in the final.

Brazil vs Argentina head-to-head

In the Copa America tournament, Argentina have won 15 matches out of a total of 33. Brazil won in 10 matches.

Key players – Argentina

Messi, Angel Di Maria, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Sergio Agüero, Leandro Paredes

Key players - Brazil

Neymar, Thiago Silva, Lucas Paquetá, Casemiro, Fred, Roberto Firmino

When is the Copa America 2021 final?

The final between Brazil and Argentina will take place on July 11 at 5:30 AM IST.

At which venue will the Brazil vs Argentina final be played?

The match will be played at Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Which TV channels will live telecast Brazil vs Argentina final match?

The live telecast of Copa America final will be available on Sony network channels. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the Brazil vs Argentina match with English Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Argentina final match?

Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.